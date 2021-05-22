newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Standardized tests are returning to the nation’s schools, but with lower stakes and an option to opt out for many families. States are adopting a patchwork of testing plans after the Biden administration offered new flexibility during the pandemic. Some are shortening tests or delaying them, and many are lowering the stakes. Officials in some states say tests are the last thing students need right now, but the Biden administration ordered tests to resume to assess the impact of the pandemic. Some testing supporters are frustrated by the scattered approach, saying it will make it impossible to get a clear national picture of learning setbacks.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardized Tests#Standardized Testing#Tests And Testing#Testing Plans#Schools#Shortening Tests#Students#Approach#Learning Setbacks#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Mission, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Virus testing strategies, opinions vary widely in US schools

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Children are having their noses swabbed or saliva sampled at school to test for the coronavirus in cities such as Baltimore, New York and Chicago. In other parts of the U.S., school districts are reluctant to check even students showing signs of illness for COVID-19. Education and health officials around the country have taken different approaches to testing students and staff members — and widely varying positions or whether to test them at all as more children give up virtual classrooms for in-person learning. Some states have rejected their share of the billions of dollars the Biden administration made available for conducting virus tests in schools.
Sumter, SCItem

Sumter School District to allow students, staff to opt out of mask use

In response to McMaster's Tuesday order, Sumter School District Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox announced district employees will be given the option to opt out as well as parents for their students but that visitors to schools are still required to wear masks. The decision came Wednesday afternoon in a letter to...
wtoc.com

Gov. McMaster allows parents to opt children out of face mask requirements at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order late Tuesday to allow parents to decide whether their children will wear face masks in the classroom. The order comes as parents have demanded that school districts, including the Charleston County School District, drop face mask requirements for their children.
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Testing Program in Washington State Schools Will Now Include Funding For COVID-19 Screening Tests, If Districts Choose to Opt-In

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), in conjunction with Health Commons Project, is making it easier for schools across the state to do both diagnostic testing and screening testing for COVID-19. New funding will allow districts and schools the option to add screening tests to their COVID-19 testing strategy, if they choose. Until now, most districts and schools opted to focus on just diagnostic testing for students and staff with symptoms or exposures to people suspected of having COVID-19. Adding an option for screening tests can improve a school’s ability to further prevent disease spread where in-person learning is happening.
Horry County, SCwfxb.com

Over Ten Thousand Students In Horry County Opt Out Of Wearing Masks At School

Parents of children in Horry County Schools had until midnight yesterday to decide how their students were going to finish the school year after mask mandates were revoked last week. As of yesterday 10,360 students in Horry County opted out of wearing masks in schools. 2,729 high school students, 2,514 middle schoolers and 5,117 elementary school students filled out papers deciding to not wear face coverings. Students who do not submit a form are required to wear a mask until they do so. Parents who felt uncomfortable sending their students to school with the new guidelines were given the opportunity for their students to continue at home learning for the remainder of the school year, 584 students opted to finish their year at home with 480 of those in high school.
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

Lexington One allows students to opt out of mandatory mask on school grounds

Lexington, SC (05/12/2021) – Tuesday evening, Governor McMaster issued an executive order, Executive Order 2021-23, which allows parents to opt their students out of wearing a mask at school if they so desire. The order still requires face coverings for students and staff on school buses per the President’s Executive Order No. 13998.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-area schools are determined to get students back in classrooms this fall. How will they coax hesitant parents?

Some schools are half empty across the Baltimore area, and parents in significant numbers are signaling that they aren’t sure they are ready for their children to return in the fall. But those hesitant parents will find a phalanx of educators — from the U.S. Secretary of Education down to their school principal — nudging them to return their children to a school building. Determined to return ...
Public HealthTuscaloosa News

How much will your school district get from the latest round of COVID funding?

A breakdown of how much each Alabama public school system will receive from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds is now available. Of the about $2 billion in federal dollars allocated to the state, 90% will go directly to districts — with those considered the neediest based on poverty levels with the system receiving a larger portion, a stipulation made by the federal government.
EducationeSchool Online

North Carolina State Board of Education Names i-Ready® as the Recommended Competency-Based Assessment for Summer Learning Programs

Award-winning Diagnostic, which is already widely used across the state, provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful student instruction. NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 24, 2021 — The North Carolina State Board of Education recently recommended Curriculum Associates’ i-Ready to be used as the competency-based assessment for...