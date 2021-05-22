As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

Parents of children in Horry County Schools had until midnight yesterday to decide how their students were going to finish the school year after mask mandates were revoked last week. As of yesterday 10,360 students in Horry County opted out of wearing masks in schools. 2,729 high school students, 2,514 middle schoolers and 5,117 elementary school students filled out papers deciding to not wear face coverings. Students who do not submit a form are required to wear a mask until they do so. Parents who felt uncomfortable sending their students to school with the new guidelines were given the opportunity for their students to continue at home learning for the remainder of the school year, 584 students opted to finish their year at home with 480 of those in high school.