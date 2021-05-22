To a Higher Degree: The light at the end of the tunnel? It isn't a train

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She discussed their graduation ceremonies last week and how SCSU works with students during and after graduation to put them in position to get jobs in their desired careers. Wacker says they are aggressive and maybe even intrusive when it comes to readying students for life after SCSU. She says they work to pair students with internships and offer sample job interviews with employers. Wacker commends the SCSU Career Services department with adjusting during the pandemic offering video conferencing by increasing the number of one on one conversations with students and increased the amount of employer coaching.