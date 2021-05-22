To a Higher Degree: The light at the end of the tunnel? It isn't a train
I write this column to you at the end of one of the most historic, challenging, consequential and innovative times in St. Cloud Technical & Community College’s history. On May 14, the college awarded degrees and certificates to over 800 students, all of whom were resilient and focused on their goal of making a better life for themselves and their families. And they did so in the midst of a global pandemic, social strife, economic uncertainty and general anxiety.www.sctimes.com