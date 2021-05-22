Laura Prepon Shares Easy One-Pot Recipe & Reveals What She Loves To Cook With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

The actress – whose new cookware line has debuted on HSN – is dishing on her love of entertaining and keeping in touch with Mila Kunis. “I hope so. That’s the goal.” The look of joy that springs up on Laura Prepon’s face when she’s asked if she hopes to be the next Martha Stewart, expanding her brand into the lifestyle and home entertaining arena, is genuine. The 41-year-old actress has been seriously considering that idea for more than two decades now, even back when she was playing Donna Pinciotti on That ‘70s Show.