Laura Prepon Shares Easy One-Pot Recipe & Reveals What She Loves To Cook With Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

By Marissa Charles
Hollywood Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to whip up a quick meal but you’re stumped on what to do, the former ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star has the perfect solution. If – after more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic – you’re sick and tired of cooking and facing a sink full of dirty dishes – Laura Prepon has a great recipe for you. The former Orange Is the New Black star is a foodie who has turned her passion into a new cookware line, PrepOn Kitchen. Now, she’s sharing her super easy one-pot recipe with HollywoodLife readers.

Laura Prepon Breaks Down Cooking Stigmas With New HSN Collection PrepOn Kitchen (Exclusive)

Laura Prepon might be best known for her roles in That ‘70s Show and Orange Is the New Black, but the actress is also an incredibly committed businesswoman who has built a dedicated, loyal fanbase thanks to a New York Times bestselling cookbook and a YouTube channel exploring her passion for food, DIYs and more. In an exclusive with PopCulture dishing on how her appetite for cooking evolved into a new line of culinary products called PrepOn Kitchen, exclusively sold by HSN, the 41-year-old revealed she wants to help customers find cooking easy with the thoughtful, solution-based products.
CelebritiesJezebel

Laura Prepon's Name Is Intentionally Mispronounced in the Title of Her Kitchen Line

Here is a fun fact that I never would have known without The Drew Barrymore Show’s service: Laura Prepon (pronounced “pree-pon”) has named her kitchen line after a common mispronunciation of her last name. As she explained to Barrymore: “It’s Prep-On Kitchen because I feel like if you prep your food in advance it’s a lot easier to get homemade meals on the table. And also for years, people have always called me Laura Prep-on. So it’s kind of like this beautiful mix of it helping you prep quickly and also people messing up my name.” Barrymore, unsurprisingly, loved that. Beautiful!
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Laura Prepon On Becoming The Next Martha Stewart & A Possible ‘That ‘70s Show’ Reunion

The actress – whose new cookware line has debuted on HSN – is dishing on her love of entertaining and keeping in touch with Mila Kunis. “I hope so. That’s the goal.” The look of joy that springs up on Laura Prepon’s face when she’s asked if she hopes to be the next Martha Stewart, expanding her brand into the lifestyle and home entertaining arena, is genuine. The 41-year-old actress has been seriously considering that idea for more than two decades now, even back when she was playing Donna Pinciotti on That ‘70s Show.
