Waitsfield, VT

Waitsfield Village sidewalk update

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, Don Weston Excavating completed curb and paving work in the area from Fit Werx northward, according to Pat Travers of Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., resident engineering consultant for the town of Waitsfield. On Monday, May 17, construction activity shifted to the southern end of the project, at the corner of Farr Lane. As of Tuesday, May 18, two new catch basins had been installed at that intersection along with drainage piping between the two. Work for the rest of this week will focus on the installation of additional drainage structures and stormwater piping in front of the Masonic Hall, Waitsfield Pottery Building and the Village Grocery. Excavation work for the proposed sidewalk will also take place in that area.

www.valleyreporter.com
Local
Vermont Government
Waitsfield, VT
Government
City
Waitsfield, VT
