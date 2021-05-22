Our Week in Politics & Culture: Vaccine Confidence & Comfort Zones
The weather’s nice. We’re feeling hopeful. And…a Giuliani is running for office? Not again. It can’t all be good news, and it isn’t—violence continues. Republicans are still playing stupid games. America isn’t fully out of the pandemic woods yet. But there are plenty of smart people working on that, and we just happened to interview one of them. Also some artists. Also some authors. Oh, and we also wrote about the start of the latest Giuliani campaign. American politics may be bleak, but at least they can occasionally make us laugh. Is that a good thing? Probably not. Oh well.www.btrtoday.com