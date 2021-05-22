Our Week in Politics & Culture: Vaccine Confidence & Comfort Zones

Over the weekend, businesses throughout the country had to figure out how to adjust, or if to adjust, their customer/mask policiesThat burst of bright light erupting at the end of that COVID tunnel last week, that was the Center for Disease Control announcing, out of the blue, that all fully vaccinated people can go without masks in public places, inside and outside. If like me, your first thought was hallelulah. Your second might have been, who's going to know who's been vaccinated? Over the weekend, businesses throughout the country had to figure out how to adjust, or if to...