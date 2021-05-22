newsbreak-logo
Rep. Gaetz Takes Steps To Block The Spread Of Critical Race Theory

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
The so called silent majority seems to be waking up to the cruel, racist and divisive wokeness of Critical Race Theory.

Now, Rep. Matt Gaetz wants to stop CRT in its tracks.

The Florida Republican on Friday pointed to three recent steps he took to thwart the spread of CRT’s cultural rot.

First, Gaetz said he co-sponsored “The Stop CRT Act.”

The bill, according to Gaetz, would prevent federal funding from being used to push ideas associated with Critical Race Theory.

It also would codify former President Donald Trump’s executive order that prevented agencies from using CRT in their training programs.

In that order, Trump maintained that CRT was an ideology “rooted in the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country; that some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors; and that racial and sexual identities are more important than our common status as human beings and Americans.”

“This destructive ideology is grounded in misrepresentations of our country’s history and its role in the world, the 45th president added. Trump added that the same theories actual white supremacists of the 19th century promoted are, now by liberals, “being repackaged and sold as cutting-edge insights.”

“They are designed to divide us and to prevent us from uniting as one people in pursuit of one common destiny for our great country,” the order added. “Unfortunately, this malign ideology is now migrating from the fringes of American society and threatens to infect core institutions of our country.”

In his newsletter, Gaetz noted, “Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a social justice movement that aims to smear and brand America as an inherently evil nation.”

Secondly, Gaetz pointed out that he also co-sponsored the “Combating Racist Training in the Military Act.”

The bill, Gaetz said, would prohibit the Pentagon and any academic institutions under the Department of Defense from promoting “these anti-American and racist theories.”

“In this country, people are free to read, write, and express any ideas that they choose. However, a line must be drawn to prevent the mandatory teaching of radical ideology in work settings,” Gaetz said.

Finally, Gaetz stated he had backed Rep. Dan Bishop’s push to prevent federal funding from being used to implement a plan to infuse CRT into U.S. history and civics classes.

“Again, Gaetz argued, “CRT is divisive, partisan, and anti-American. Indoctrinating children with racist, woke ideology will be the downfall of any nation. The Biden Administration is doing nothing to fulfill their campaign promise to unite the country, but I will keep fighting for American unity.”

Other News: U.S. Army Blocks Comments On Its Woke Recruiting Ad Because Of Overwhelmingly Negative Reaction

