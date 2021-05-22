UFC Fight Night 188: Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont odds, picks and prediction

Charles Oliveira has waited nearly 11 years for his first chance at a UFC title. His opponent on Saturday, Michael Chandler, simply had to win one fight four months ago. Their disparity in career trajectories is just one of many differences between the lightweight contenders who will meet for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 262. The main UFC 262 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET before a maximum-capacity crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston. The third ranked Oliveira made his UFC debut in August 2010 with a win over Darren Elkins. By contrast, the fourth-rated Chandler had timing on his side, as his first-round stoppage of Dan Hooker in January was enough to earn the former Bellator titleholder an opportunity for a UFC crown.