newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft releases Windows Office Insider Preview Build 14117.20000(Beta Channel)

By Rahul
mspoweruser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14117.20000(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office build adds a new feature to Outlook. The new feature tells you when and where you last signed into your account. Also, users will get alerts when any suspicious activity is detected. Apart from that, it brings fixes for a plethora of issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint. You can read the full official changelog below.

mspoweruser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Excel#Microsoft Corp#Open Beta#Data Releases#Insider Information#Powerpoint#Save#Reviewing#Vlookup#Windows Users#Changelog Outlook Sign#Feature#Fixes#Information Outlook#Realtimedata Functions#Large Format Printers#Error Message#Two Finger Scrolling#Selected Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Video Gamesthurrott.com

Microsoft Announces the May Xbox Update(s)

Microsoft is rolling out several new updates across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Xbox and Xbox Family Safety apps on mobile. “Quick Resume is getting even better with improved reliability, faster load times, and a new group that organizes your Quick Resume games in one place,” Microsoft’s Jonathan Hildebrandt explains. “Passthrough audio gives your media apps the best possible listening experience with your external sound system. [And] starting this month, you can approve multiplayer games for your kids by specific title – directly from the console or when using the Xbox Family Settings app on iOS and Android.”
SoftwareInfopackets

Microsoft Ditches Windows 10X

Windows 10X, a variant designed originally for dual-screen machines, may never appear according to new reports. The system had also been tipped as an alternative to Google's Chrome OS. Microsoft officially announced it was working on Windows 10X in October 2019. At that time, the idea was to produce a...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to check if you are Flighting or on a Windows Insider Build?

Windows Insider is a program from the Microsoft Windows team that allows anyone to test the upcoming Windows version. Depending on which type of build you chose, the build can be buggy or decently stable since this feature is baked into Windows with an opt-in system if you want to check if you are Flighting or on Windows Insider Build.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases Windows Holographic version 21H1 update for HoloLens 2 devices

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Holographic, version 21H1 for HoloLens 2 devices. This update comes with several improvements including the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser, improved settings app, ‘Swipe to type’ keyboard, and more. Find the full change log below. New Microsoft EdgeThe new, Chromium-based Microsoft Edge...
Softwareaddictivetips.com

Microsoft Photos.exe High Memory Usage (SOLVED) on Windows 10

Photos is the stock image viewer on Windows 10. It comes with basic image editing tools, a few image effects, and a video editor. The app runs into problems from time to time, and it tends to freeze when dealing with large photo albums, or when importing photos from devices like a phone or camera.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Launcher beta updated with performance improvements

Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update in the Google Play Store, taking the app to version 6.210404.0.962251. Unfortunately, Microsoft has not updated the changelog from the last update, however, and it still reads:. Home screen settings and app alignment on Surface Duo have been improved. Apps will now...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix File System Error (-2147219195) on Windows 10

Many Windows users have encountered File System Error (-2147219195) error on a Windows 10 computer when they try to open an image with Microsoft Photos. However, one can face this error with any of the Windows Store applications. Therefore, we present you with some of the best solutions to fix this error.
FIFAgazettereview.com

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass (PC) – Full List of Titles

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is currently of the best gaming options out there. On the PC subscription side, things are quite good since the library offers a lot. Microsoft hasn’t stopped there, the company has focused on bringing even more, with the addition of EA Play not too long ago.
Softwarenintendo-power.com

Microsoft releases KB5003169 for Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909 task taskbar now showing news and interests – it-blogger.net

Microsoft has released the update for Windows 10 version 1903 and version 1909 as part of today’s link day for May 2021. Overall update KB5003169 includes various upgrades, bug fixes and security improvements for Windows 10 version 1903 and Windows Server version 1903 and Windows 10 version 1909 and Windows Server version 1909: Microsoft Update List lists several bugs. The Windows 10 version includes security-related updates for the 1903 and 1909 bug fixes and innovations: This update introduces news and interests to the Windows 10 taskbar. With news and interests on the Windows system tray, users gain quick access to a built-in feed that can be customized with dynamic content such as news, weather, games and more, and can be updated throughout the day. More information can be found here Here. The update brings the Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909 to OS Built-in 18362.1556 and 18363.1556, which can now be downloaded from Microsoft. To download and install the update, go to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and select Looking for updates And Download and install now Out. More information about this update for Windows 10 can be found below or through Microsoft.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Reduce (and Disable) Background Noise in Microsoft Teams

During a Microsoft Teams meeting with your colleagues, any background noise can be distracting. The Teams desktop app for Windows 10 provides an option to reduce background noise and helps to keep participants focused on their meeting. The latest Microsoft Teams desktop app has an AI-based Noise Suppression feature that...
SoftwareBeta News

Microsoft releases KB5003173 cumulative update for Windows 10 20H2 and 2004

Anyone running Windows 10 version 2004 or 20H2 has a new cumulative update to install in the form of KB5003173. The update takes Windows build numbers up to 19041.985 and 19042.985. Cumulative updatse like this are rarely über-exciting, and KB5003173 is no different. Although Microsoft has not introduced any major...
Cell Phonesnintendo-power.com

How to Install Clubhouse on Android with Beta APK (Original)

We are with you Said yesterday How social Clubhouse Is finally Came on Android, Though still in a much lower form: US only, beta only on Play Store, with more invitations. Apparently, the apk eventually leaked to the web, we tried it, found that it is not strictly linked to your Play Store account, and can be used by any user by installing it.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

Is The Windows Media Creation Tool Not Working? (SOLVED)

Microsoft has made installing and/or updating Windows 10 easy with the Media Creation Tool. The tool can be downloaded, for free, from the official Microsoft website. The tool will then download Windows 10 and burn it to a USB. It can also download the ISO which you can then manually burn to a USB with a tool of your choice.
SoftwareVisualStudio Magazine

Microsoft Previews Azure SDK for Python (Conda) Packaging System

Microsoft released a preview of the Azure SDK for Python (Conda), providing package, dependency and environment management, specifically in the form of open source libraries for provisioning, managing and using Azure resources from Python applications. According to its web site, the open source Conda "quickly installs, runs and updates packages...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Windows 10 build 21382 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel

A new Windows preview build is now available. Windows 10 Build 21384 is now available in the Dev Channel. Featuring more fixes and minor improvements. Microsoft is back with a rare Friday preview build of Windows 10 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Today's build is 21382 and is packing a handful of minor changes and enhancements focused on HDR support, Device Manager, and more. Here's the feature and fixes changelog:
SoftwareBeta News

Microsoft gives Windows Terminal a promotion in the latest Windows 10 builds

The release of Windows 10 build 21382 yesterday came as a little bit of a surprise, but a pleasant one. With this particular release there was not a huge amount for Microsoft to shout about in terms of new features. There are improvements to HDR support, improvements to the Start menu, new icons in Explorer, fonts changes and new options in Device Manager. But Microsoft also used the release to remind users that Windows Terminal is now installed by default.
Softwarebcfocus.com

Microsoft Releases Version 21382 on Insider Dev Channel

Yesterday, premeditatedly and mid-Friday afternoon, the Windows Insider team announced a new Build, the Build 21376 update that hits the Dev channel. This time we have to talk about Build 21382 which offers us new features and improvements in the Windows 10 Development Channel. Also, this version is the starting gun for Windows Insider Bug Bash.