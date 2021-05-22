Microsoft releases Windows Office Insider Preview Build 14117.20000(Beta Channel)
Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14117.20000(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office build adds a new feature to Outlook. The new feature tells you when and where you last signed into your account. Also, users will get alerts when any suspicious activity is detected. Apart from that, it brings fixes for a plethora of issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint. You can read the full official changelog below.mspoweruser.com