The Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes have already dismissed their head coaches, and a few other teams are expected to follow in the coming days. The Seattle Kraken have yet to hire a head coach, and a few teams bound for the postseason face coaching questions as well. Rod Brind'Amour is in the last year of his contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, and Dominique Ducharme still has the interim tag with the Montreal Canadiens.