Rounds of tropical showers with a chance of thunderstorms
SAN ANTONIO - While not a particularly strong system, this tropical low is enough to develop heavy showers or even a thunderstorm or two in the area through the day. Western sections have a very low rain chance while parts of the Hill Country, I-35 corridor in our central zone and eastern zone counties will definitely have a scattering of rain along with times of just clouds or even breaks of sun possible. I'm not expecting severe storms and not expecting flash flood warnings but if you do hear thunder, a very heavy downpour would be possible given the tropical moisture over us from this system.news4sanantonio.com