Rounds of tropical showers with a chance of thunderstorms

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Frio; Medina; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA EAST CENTRAL ZAVALA...FRIO AND NORTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pipe Creek to 8 miles northeast of Loma Vista. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Pearsall, Hondo, Devine, Dilley, Castroville, Helotes, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Natalia, Lacoste, North Pearsall, Moore, Hilltop, Bandera Falls, Noonan, The Dominion, Quihi, Dunlay and Mico. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.