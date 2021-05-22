newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqx1y_0a7xV4Vi00

Standardized tests are returning to the nation’s schools this spring, but millions of students will face shorter exams that carry lower stakes, and most families are being given the option to forgo testing entirely.

With new flexibility from the Biden administration, states are adopting a patchwork of testing plans that aim to curb the stress of exams while still capturing some data on student learning. The lenient approach means large swaths of students will go untested, shattering hopes for a full picture of how much learning has been set back by the pandemic.

“We will end up with a highly imperfect set of data,” said Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington. “This is something our country will have to commit to tracking and learning about for at least the next few years, and maybe the next decade.”

Some of the nation’s largest districts plan to test only a fraction of their students as many continue to learn remotely. In New York City, students must opt in to be tested this year. In Los Angeles, most students are not being asked to take state exams this year. Other districts are scaling back questions or testing in fewer subjects.

It's the latest episode in a long-fought battle over school testing and, as in the past, parents are polarized. Some are demanding tests to get a sense of their children's progress. Others see no need to put their children through that kind of stress.

As a teacher, Jay Wamsted believes there's value in testing. But when his sixth-grade daughter Kira asked to opt out this year, he saw no reason to object. He already knows she needs to catch up on math after months of remote learning. And as a teacher at her school, he knew that many other students were also backing out, undermining the value of the results.

“I know she’s a little behind, and I don’t need that data,” said Wamsted, who live in Smyrna, Georgia. “To take a month to gather data that is not going to mean anything to any of their teachers next year — it seems like a waste of time.”

Parent Abby Norman found her third-grade daughter crying in her bedroom the morning tests were scheduled to begin at her school near Atlanta. Priscilla, 9, had just returned to the classroom after learning remotely and was worried she wasn't prepared.

“She was so nervous about this test that I don’t care about at all, that does not matter to me,” said Norman, who is a preacher. “I literally ended up telling her, ‘If you want to lick the test and give it back, I don’t care.’”

With that reassurance, Abby agreed to take the tests and scored “almost off the charts,” her mom said. Still, Norman resents that students were put in that situation at all.

Several states lobbied the Biden administration to cancel standardized tests entirely for a second year, but the Education Department aimed for a middle ground: It told states to test as many student as possible without requiring them to come in just for exams. The goal, the agency said, should be to measure the pandemic's impact and identify how to help students recover.

Acknowledging the challenges of the pandemic, the agency invited states to shorten or delay tests, and it urged them to ease the stakes for students. But the department later granted additional leniency to certain states, prompting criticism that it failed to set a clear bar.

Washington, D.C., was granted permission to cancel tests because 88% of students were learning remotely, but the agency rejected similar requests from Michigan, New York and Georgia. Requests to scale back testing were granted in Colorado and Oregon, but a plan to narrow the testing pool in Washington state was rejected.

Those who opposed testing say it’s the last thing students need after such a challenging year. Schools have other ways to evaluate students, they say, and testing only takes away from classroom time.

Michigan's education chief has blasted the uneven flexibility granted to states. School across Michigan have already used other tests to assess students, he said, and more exams “will inform precisely nothing about our children’s needs.” State officials in New York argued that testing is unlikely to produce useful data given the variability in instruction during the pandemic.

“In fact, the students most in need of state assessments — those receiving remote instruction — are the very children who are not required to take the test,” the state's top education officials wrote in an April statement.

Testing advocates counter that there’s still value in collecting as much data as possible. Lake, at the University of Washington, said even imperfect results can help illuminate the scope of the problem schools face as they help students recover.

“Standardized tests at the state level are the most consistent data we’ve had to track academic progress, so it would be a huge missed opportunity to forgo those tests this year,” she said. “Flying blind is not a responsible position for a public official to take.”

Some critics blame the Biden administration for allowing halfhearted attempts at evaluations. They point to places like New York City, where the outgoing schools chief urged parents in February to consider opting out of tests. Oregon’s two largest districts have voted to defy state orders and skip testing. The state says their penalty will be to submit a plan to come into compliance next year.

“These states are simply playing games. They’re not even pretending to make an effort to test students, and the Biden administration is letting them get away with it,” said Michael Petrilli, president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative education think tank.

If testing isn't feasible now, Petrilli said, it should be done in the fall. Maryland, New Jersey and Washington state have postponed tests, and it's an option for districts in California.

In some states, officials are pushing ahead with tests much as they have in the past. In Tennessee and Arkansas, education officials have said all healthy students are expected to take state exams, which are only being offered in-person. More than 1.4 million tests have already been given in Arkansas this spring, and the state is on track to test at least 95% of students, according to the state's education department.

In normal years, the federally required tests are used to gauge school effectiveness and chart the progress of students, both as individuals and in demographic groups. In some states, students must pass certain tests to move to the next grade or graduate from high school. But this year, most states are focusing on measuring student growth and letting schools and students off the hook for the results.

After last year's tests were canceled, there was hope that this year's exams would provide the most comprehensive look yet at the pandemic's impact on education. But the inconsistency between states now makes a broad analysis impossible, said Scott Marion, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Assessment, which helps states design and evaluate tests.

Still, he believes the results will have value. As schools begin the long process to help students recover, he said, this year's data will provide a foundation to measure against.

“I do think the data can be a useful baseline going forward,” he said. “If this is the low point, or close to it, how are our kids going to come out of it going forward?”

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Standardized Tests#Standardized Testing#Student Testing#Tests And Testing#Education And Schools#The Education Department#Center For Assessment#School Testing#Testing Plans#Testing Advocates#School Effectiveness#State Exams#Students#Districts#State Assessments#Evaluations#Instruction#Education Officials#Academic Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
Related
Mission, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Virus testing strategies, opinions vary widely in US schools

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Children are having their noses swabbed or saliva sampled at school to test for the coronavirus in cities such as Baltimore, New York and Chicago. In other parts of the U.S., school districts are reluctant to check even students showing signs of illness for COVID-19. Education and health officials around the country have taken different approaches to testing students and staff members — and widely varying positions or whether to test them at all as more children give up virtual classrooms for in-person learning. Some states have rejected their share of the billions of dollars the Biden administration made available for conducting virus tests in schools.
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Testing Program in Washington State Schools Will Now Include Funding For COVID-19 Screening Tests, If Districts Choose to Opt-In

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), in conjunction with Health Commons Project, is making it easier for schools across the state to do both diagnostic testing and screening testing for COVID-19. New funding will allow districts and schools the option to add screening tests to their COVID-19 testing strategy, if they choose. Until now, most districts and schools opted to focus on just diagnostic testing for students and staff with symptoms or exposures to people suspected of having COVID-19. Adding an option for screening tests can improve a school’s ability to further prevent disease spread where in-person learning is happening.
Columbia, SCWJCL

Superintendent: South Carolina governor ‘inciting hysteria’ by allowing mask opt-out in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on mask requirements in schools. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s public schools chief on Wednesday said that the state’s governor had no legal basis for allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools, writing that Gov. Henry McMaster is “inciting hysteria and sowing division” as the school year ends.
EducationGrand Forks Herald

Gov. Kristi Noem calls on public universities to engender 'profound love of country,' casts doubt on college civics curriculum

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's Gov. Kristi Noem released a scathing letter Tuesday, May 25, to the Boards of Regent, who oversee the state's public university system, warning them that South Dakotan "will soon face many of the same forces that have wrecked other states' education systems" lest the public colleges recommit to what she called "honest, patriotic" education.
Virginia StateCulpeper Star Exponent

Vaccines will not be required to attend Virginia community colleges

Students, faculty and staff at Virginia’s community colleges will not be required to be vaccinated to be on campus this fall, the state system announced Tuesday. Glenn DuBois, the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said the decision was made in consultation with the 23 community colleges. People who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask while on campus, which is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the state and CDC.
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Pakistan opens jabs to all adults to boost rates

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is offering jabs to its entire adult population in hopes of boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates, with only 5% of the population inoculated so far. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the registration of those ages 19 and above will begin from Thursday. So far, the vaccination was open to those 30 years and above.