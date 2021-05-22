‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Says Feuding with Dr. Jackie Will Get Someone Fired

Well, that’s 50% of the blind item solved. When it was announced that Andy Cohen would be doing a special Bravo Kids special on WWHL he also announced that two mystery ‘wives called asking why their daughters were not asked to be on the show. Andy didn’t give any names but fans were quick to jump to theories, and one name consistently kept popping up. While many names were thrown around, Jill Zarin was one that always seemed to make the list and it turns out for good reason.