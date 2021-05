After day one of the Noth Star Athletic Association Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the Men’s team find themselves in second place with 91 points, only behind first by 10 points. SenQuavius Johnson finished the 100-meter dash in first place at 10.64 and Riley Greenhoff was right behind in second, finishing at 11.05. Brenner Furlong had a first place time of 49.18 in the 400-meter dash. Max Cruse and Taylor Myers finished in first and second in the 10,000-meter run. With a distance of 52.88 meters, Connor Tordsen finished in first place in the Hammer Throw.