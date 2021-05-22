Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals 4-1 for 3-1 series lead

BOSTON — (AP) — David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart to break the game open early in the third period and give Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots for the Bruins, who have a 3-1 lead in the first-round East Division playoff series.

Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk each had a goal for Boston, which will have a chance to eliminate the Capitals in Game 5 in Washington on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals and moved into a tie for 16th on the NHL’s all-time postseason scoring list.