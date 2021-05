KEARNEY — Amber Clements has a good reason for residents of central Nebraska to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. “This is designed to get everybody out into the community, have fun with law enforcement personnel and do some fishing,” said the events coordinator at The Archway. “This is a great way to come out and try fishing for free. We’ll have equipment from the different departments so everybody can check out fishing tackle. We hope to get some personnel from KPD, the sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol fishing with the kids and interacting with them.”