The auction has ended for a prominent hotel in Cumberland County. A three-day online auction was held for the Radission Hotel Harrisburg. The auction ended yesterday and the high bid was $5.9 million, according to ABC27. It’s not clear who the new owner of the hotel is. Mark von Dwingelo of Hospitality Real Estate Counselors Investment Advisors, a national hotel and casino advisory firm said he had no comment until after the transaction closes. Von Dwingelo is handling the real estate transactiton for the seller. Darlene Johnson, the asset manager for the auction site Ten-X, also couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.