Illegal Cactus Trafficking Threatens Hundreds Of Species With Extinction

By Daniel Richardson
UNILAD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trafficking of illegal cacti is a serious issue that threatens hundreds of species with extinction. Not many people realise cactus trafficking is a million dollar market that threatens biodiversity. However, this is the issue that cactus expert and president of the Association for Biodiversity and Conservation, Andrea Cattabriga, frequently addresses.

IN THIS ARTICLE
