Opinion: Autoimmune disorders in women

By PATRICIA FERGUSON
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 3 days ago

Autoimmune disorders are rising in the U.S. Women make up 80 percent of diagnoses. National Women’s Health Month in May offers the opportunity to examine why women are more prone to autoimmune disorders and share advice for finding help. Autoimmune disorders. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune system...

www.record-eagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autoimmune Disorders#Skin Disorders#Skin Conditions#Blindness#Blood Disorders#Inflammatory Diseases#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Autoimmune Diseases#Symptoms#Lupus#Psoriasis#Treatments#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Mutations#Diagnoses#Nerve Cells#Guillain Barre Syndrome#Blood Cells#Multiple Sclerosis#Genetics
