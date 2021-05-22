Indiana shooting leaves one person dead, 4 injured

CHICAGO — A man was struck and critically injured by a CTA Blue Line train after he fell from the platform onto the tracks in West Garfield Park. Police say a 58-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a train at the Cicero Avenue stop in the 700 block of North Cicero Avenue. He stumbled on the platform and fell onto the northbound tracks around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.