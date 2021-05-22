newsbreak-logo
San Francisco, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0a7xTiSz00

  • Friday, May 21

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 22

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 23

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 24

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

