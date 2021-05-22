4-Day Weather Forecast For San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 21
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 22
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 23
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 24
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
