4-Day Weather Forecast For San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 21 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 22 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 23 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 24 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



