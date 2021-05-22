The Real Power Behind Incredible Life Transformations

For much of the last decade, companies have gone all-in on their digital transformation efforts, anticipating that a rip-and-replace shift to the cloud would quickly carry them into a new age. When COVID-19 hit early last year, attitudes towards transformation initiatives quickly changed, as all business decisions became more about survival than anything else. Businesses shuttered their brick and mortar operations and turned to digital means to simply stay afloat. As the number of COVID cases climbed and fell and then climbed and fell again at various points throughout the year, business owners were forced to cease operations at the drop of a hat. If we have learned nothing else, it is now clear as day that data is the lifeblood of sound, responsive decision-making. Transformation initiatives certainly accelerated in 2020, and we will without a doubt see this acceleration continue into the new decade.