newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US commander says more work needed to counter small drones

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4jo3_0a7xTMF700

BAGHDAD — (AP) — A month after an explosives-laden drone targeted U.S. forces at an Iraq base, the top American commander for the Middle East says finding better ways to counter such attacks is a top priority, and the United States is still behind the curve on solutions.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters traveling with him that the use of small drones by Iranian-backed militia is only going to grow in the next few years. He spent the day in Iraq on Thursday, but for security reasons, media accompanying him were not allowed to report on his visit until after he left the region.

The drones, which are cheap and easy to buy, are often difficult to detect and problematic to defeat. McKenzie said the U.S. must find more ways to counter their use by America's enemies in the Middle East and elsewhere.

“We’re working very hard to find technical fixes that would allow us to be more effective against drones,” McKenzie said. Efforts are underway, he said, to look for ways to cut command and control links between a drone and its operator, improve radar sensors to quickly identify the threat as it approaches, and find effective electronic and kinetic ways to bring them down. He added that fencing and high netting can also be used as protective measures.

“We’re open to all kinds of things” he said. “The Army is working it very hard. Still, I don’ t think we’re where we want to be.”

In mid-April, an drone targeted U.S.-led coalition forces near a northern Iraq airport, causing a large fire and damage to a building. There were no casualties.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for previous attacks, most of them rockets that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad, the capital, and military bases across Iraq.

Overall attacks against coalition troops have been frequent since a U.S.-directed drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport last year. Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack. The strike drew the ire of mostly Shiite Iraqi lawmakers and prompted parliament to pass a nonbinding resolution to pressure the Iraqi government to oust foreign troops from the country.

The Biden administration has resumed strategic talks with Baghdad, initiated under President Donald Trump, in which the future of U.S. troop presence in Iraq is a central point of discussion. McKenzie and others have expressed optimism that the U.S. will maintain a military presence in the country

The militia groups, McKenzie said, are frustrated because there had been some hope that U.S. forces would leave Iraq, particularly in the wake of the Soleimani strike.

“They believe they can carry out attacks at a fairly low level that won’t provoke a response, yet will create enough friction that will eventually induce us to leave,” McKenzie told reporters traveling with him. “I think it’s a dangerous situation.”

He said he believes the U.S.-led coalition still has work to do in Iraq to help defeat the Islamic State group, which maintains some presence in western and northern Iraq. But he said the Iraqi security forces have done a good job battling IS.

After spending Thursday in Iraq, McKenzie was in Syria on Friday, meeting with U.S. and partner commanders and forces at four different bases.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
43K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi Security Forces#Military Bases#Drone Attacks#Drones#Us Military#U S Troops#Ap#American#Shiite Iraqi#Islamic State#U S Forces#Foreign Troops#Coalition Troops#Radar Sensors#Iranian Backed Militia#U S Led Coalition Forces#U S Troop Presence#Base#Security Reasons#Protective Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
News Break
Army
Related
Foreign Policysandiegouniontribune.com

US general: As US scales back in Mideast, China may step in

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — As the United States scales back its military presence across the Middle East to focus on great power competition with China and Russia, it risks giving those two countries a chance to fill the gap and expand their influence around the Gulf, the top U.S. commander for the region said Sunday.
Presidential ElectionDetroit News

Garland says DOJ reviewing powers to counter extremism

The U.S. Justice Department is assessing whether it is positioned to combat the rise of violent extremism inside the U.S., which the FBI warns now surpasses foreign-linked terrorism as the greatest and most lethal threat facing the country. The effort includes collaborating with foreign allies to find connections between extremists...
Foreign PolicyFort Worth Star-Telegram

The Latest: Envoy says US working ‘fervently toward peace’

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says the United States will continue “to relentlessly push for peace” between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. has held more than 60 diplomatic meetings at the highest levels over the past two weeks,...
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

Al-Udeid Operating New Counter-drone System Amid Growing UAS Threat

The Air Force’s key operating base in the Middle East has adopted a new counter-drone system, first deployed to the nation’s nuclear bases to protect them from the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems. Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, recently deployed the counter-small unmanned aerial systems tool to protect the sprawling...
Congress & Courtsmilwaukeesun.com

Commander of United States Strategic Command wants more nukes

On April 21, U.S. Admiral Charles Richard was all warning and concern, urging the U.S. Senate to consider a simple proposition. As Commander of the United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM), his audience was the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services. His theme: that the nuclear deterrent was there to be polished and improved rather than reconsidered.
MilitaryThe Bronx Chronicle

Special Forces Shift Target

U.S. special forces have protected America and entranced observers of military affairs for decades. Their exploits have fascinated the public in books, movies, and television series. The target of these extraordinary warriors has generally been terrorist organizations and leaders. Notably, Seal Team Six was responsible for eliminating Osama Bin Laden.
Militaryuavexpertnews.com

Pentagon orders small Israeli drones for indoor special operations

JERUSALEM — The Pentagon has awarded Israeli company Xtend a contract to deliver dozens of small unmanned aerial systems for use indoors and in urban environments by special forces in the Navy, Marine Corps and Army. The U.S. Defense Department ordered the Skylord Xtender in partnership with the Israeli Defense...
MilitaryABC7 Chicago

US military presence has deterred Iranian aggression on Saudi Arabia: General

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA -- General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the top U.S. general in the Middle East, visited Saudi Arabia Sunday and said the country is still asking for American military assistance to deter Iran, even as the possibility looms that the U.S. could reduce the number of troops in the region to pivot toward threats in Asia.
Fort Meade, MDPosted by
AFP

Operating in the shadows: US Cyber Command

If the Pentagon's Cyber Command launches an online attack and nobody knows about it, does it deter anyone? Many Americans are asking what the country's army of cyber warriors are doing after repeated attacks on US computer systems by Chinese, Russian and other hackers. The answer may have been in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade's subtle retweet on May 14 of a security firm's scoop that ransomware extortionist Darkside had been digitally shut down. No one knows who took control of Darkside's servers, a week after the shady Russia-based hackers forced the closure of a major US oil pipeline, causing gasoline shortages across the Eastern US.
Militarywcn247.com

Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria. The move could strengthen Moscow’s military foothold in the Mediterranean region. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that three Tu-22M3 bombers had arrived at the Hemeimeem air base, the main hub for Moscow’s operations in Syria. The ministry said bomber crews would fly a series of training missions over the Mediterranean. The Tu-22M3 is a supersonic twin-engine long-range bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The bombers’ deployment marks the first time since Cold War times that Moscow has stationed heavy bombers in the region. Past Russian bombing missions to strike militants in Syria were conducted from bases in Russia.
MilitaryVoice of America

Pakistan Rules Out Military Bases for US Anti-Terror Afghan Operations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan dismissed Tuesday the possibility of allowing the United States to operate a military base on Pakistani territory or conduct "kinetic drone” operations against Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s statement came amid reports Islamabad is allegedly negotiating a new arrangement with Washington to facilitate future U.S. counterterrorism...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Report: US Troops Will Be Out of Afghanistan By July

CENTCOM said Tuesday that the withdrawal is 16 to 25 percent complete. According to a report from The New York Times, US troops are expected to be out of Afghanistan by early to mid-July, well before the September 11th deadline set by President Biden. Unnamed US officials told the Times...
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Herald

US, European allies denounce Syria's upcoming election

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The upcoming presidential election in Syria is neither free nor fair, the top diplomats of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement on Tuesday. "We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the...