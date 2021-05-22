newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Epstein guards confess

By Jazz Shaw
Hot Air
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking of confessions, when I saw this headline in the New York Post this morning, I’ll confess that I thought we were about to experience an “Aha” moment. Two of the guards charged with guarding pedophile rapist Jeffrey Epstein have confessed, but they’re going to avoid jail time. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas have cut a plea deal, though it wasn’t for murder or even being tangentially involved in killing Epstein. What they have confessed to is essentially being bad at their jobs. The two guards have admitted that they falsified prison records indicating that they had been checking on their prisoner every thirty minutes as required, instead, remaining at their desks engaged in online shopping and napping. They will voluntarily perform 100 hours of community service each.

hotair.com
