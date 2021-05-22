I Picked the Wrong Week To Drive Ford's Mustang Mach 1
It was chaos that first day of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware hack. The official position was that supply might be interrupted for a couple days, so if everyone just acted normal, there wouldn't be much of a problem. So what did we do? We started filling our cars, and trucks, and tractors, and garbage bags with as much gas as we could get—because even if the supply didn't run out, word on the street was that the price might go up 30 cents later in the week.