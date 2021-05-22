newsbreak-logo
Internet Explorer, The Love-To-Hate-It Web Browser, Will Die Next Year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter clinging on for years, Microsoft is officially pulling the plug on perhaps the most-hated web browser that once dominated the competition. Internet Explorer will be put to rest next summer.

