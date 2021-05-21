Riddle and Xavier Woods set to go one-on-one on Raw

Tonight is the night! At 7 PM EST East Coast Wrestling Association presents the 25th annual Super 8. For an annual wrestling tournament to reach a quarter of a century is amazing, and there are very, very few independent wrestling tournaments that have been around longer than I've been alive, but Super 8 makes that feat by just a few months. Before going any further I would like to remind everyone of the fact that this being the 25th tournament makes it the 24th anniversary. The first anniversary would be the second show, making show 25 the 24th anniversary(now if only someone told Vince for Wrestlemania). We're going to do this just a little different than most indie talent showcase articles. I want to look at the tournament as a whole, and the role it has played in independent wrestling over the last 25 years. I want to highlight 10 years in particular worth taking a look at, and then I want to look at the upcoming 2021 tournament before it airs tonight.