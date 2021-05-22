The Android 12 beta has me longing for a Pixel again

It seems like there’s a new set of Pixel Buds coming soon, and Google has just leaked them itself. According to 9to5Google, the leak came from the official Android Twitter account and showed an image of the upcoming release — named the Pixel Buds A-Series — along with a few details about them. The post itself was removed roughly 10 minutes later, and while it didn’t offer much information regarding the new earbuds, we do know that it’ll have “quality sound” and feature Google’s own fast Bluetooth pairing technology. At least one of the colors available will be the classic white scheme from its predecessor, paired with a white pebble-shaped charging case that features a light gray interior. 9to5Google also suggests that its A-Series name will likely make it a more affordable option than its full Pixel Buds sibling, similar to the Pixel 3a and 4a smartphones.