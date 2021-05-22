New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

Right now in the state of Missouri we have some 70 districts in which Democrats do not even run for office. The reason they don’t is because of “Gerrymandering” by the Republicans. The districts are carved out so that the Democrats can’t win. It is no surprise that the Republican base is also the most religious of our voters. They believe in claims that do not have any factual basis. The election was rigged, or the election was stolen. And then the boldest of these fairy tale believers can storm the Capitol in the name of “God.” If you show me a person who believes in “Noah” then I will show you a “Trumpster.” That’s why when they rearrange these district they include as many churches as they can. Churches that have members that vote for Republicans, even if it means voting against their own interests.