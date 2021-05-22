newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — When voters in Florida and Georgia want to vote by mail in next year’s races for governor, they will have to make sure they take one more step to ensure they receive a ballot: providing their identification. Just two states had ID requirements in 2020 for voters...

Montana StateNPR

New Law In Montana Limits Who Can Help Voters With Absentee Ballots

A new Montana law limits who can help someone submit their absentee ballot. Voting rights advocates are concerned because they say the law could disenfranchise residents who are already having trouble making their voices heard. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kevin Trevellyan reports. KEVIN TREVELLYAN, BYLINE: Renee LaPlant, an organizer with the...
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Herald

Voter identification key to ballot security

In a recent Daily Herald editorial letter entitled "Beware impact voter suppression laws" the writer fails to identify the so called "suppression" aspects of the "Beware." Instead, she immediately resorts to partisan identitarian descriptors like "voter suppression acts," "undemocratic laws," republican dictatorship" and "Jim Crow." This doesn't help people understand what's at issue regarding the voting laws controversy.
Wisconsin Statewxpr.org

27 Possible Voter Fraud Cases in 3 Million Wisconsin Ballots

Wisconsin election officials have identified just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud from November’s presidential election. That’s out of the more than 3 million ballots that were cast. Those cases were forwarded to local district attorneys for possible prosecution. The small fraction of voter fraud cases detected is...
Minnesota StateDL-Online

Commentary: The case for voter ID in Minnesota

A couple weeks ago, the Minnesota Senate approved a broadly popular bill that would require Minnesotans to present a valid form of photo identification for in-person, absentee, and mail-in voting. If signed into law, this bill would make Minnesota the 37th state to require some form of identification to vote.
Logan County, COsouthplattesentinel.com

Rules for election ballot signatures

Is it illegal to sign someone else’s ballot envelope?. Colorado Revised Statue Title 1 states the elector must sign the affirmation on the ballot envelope. Colorado Revised Statue 1-735-107(B)(II) the signing of the self-affirmation on the return envelope shall constitute an affirmation by the eligible elector, under penalty of perjury, that the facts stated in the self-affirmation are true.
Electionsvillages-news.com

Measure will strengthen voter ID

A free and secure election is a hallmark of our democratic republic. Casting our vote is a responsibility that we who are blessed to live in a free country must take seriously. The good news is that over the years Florida has taken steps to protect and secure a free and just election process.
ElectionsPosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut House approves constitutional amendment for no-excuse absentee balloting as other states restrict voting; GOP concerned about voter fraud and photo identification

At a time when other states are restricting voting, Connecticut took a step in the opposite direction Tuesday night as lawmakers approved a landmark switch to no-excuse absentee ballots. Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives voted 104-44 on a bipartisan basis for a constitutional amendment to change the law and make it easier to obtain an absentee ballot. The spirited debate lasted ...
Electionssouthalabamian.com

Light turnout for voter IDs

If you want your VOICE to count, then you must make sure your VOTE counts! Secretary of State John Merrill and the members of his staff are literally willing to go the extra mile to ensure that as many citizens of the state of Alabama as possible, have been given ample opportunity to become a registered voter. Certain criteria must […]
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: Voter fraud is not unheard of

Having lived in Miami-Dade County for 25 years, perhaps I have more experience with vote fraud than most residents of relatively law-abiding Charlotte County. Miami’s 1997 mayoral election was thrown out due to mail-in vote fraud. Then there was Manual Yip who continued to vote long after he had passed away. Web search for it yourself.
Albany, NYPosted by
J.M. Lesinski

New York State Assembly Votes on Legislation Increasing Ballot Access for Voters

As voting rights continue to be a high priority issue across the United States, lawmakers in Albany, New York are acting on the matter swiftly and decisively. The New York State Assembly recently announced the passage of some crucial legislation to expand voter access to voting via absentee ballot in New York state by removing the previous constitutional barrier to absentee ballots designated “no excuse,” which would permit voters to be able to request absentee ballots online.
Missouri StateDaily Journal

Gerrymandering

Right now in the state of Missouri we have some 70 districts in which Democrats do not even run for office. The reason they don’t is because of “Gerrymandering” by the Republicans. The districts are carved out so that the Democrats can’t win. It is no surprise that the Republican base is also the most religious of our voters. They believe in claims that do not have any factual basis. The election was rigged, or the election was stolen. And then the boldest of these fairy tale believers can storm the Capitol in the name of “God.” If you show me a person who believes in “Noah” then I will show you a “Trumpster.” That’s why when they rearrange these district they include as many churches as they can. Churches that have members that vote for Republicans, even if it means voting against their own interests.