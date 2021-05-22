UFC Daily Fantasy Helper: Fight Night 5/22/21

There’s always something so exciting about knowing that a really good UFC fight is on the way. Be it that the fighters linking up are both at the top of their game, or even that you know whatever the outcome of the fight is, you will be hearing about it later on. You can usually tell something big is brewing when UFC odds experts are putting up big numbers going both ways for a fight which can only mean one thing, it’s a not-to-be-missed event. Well, this is exactly the feeling going around with the upcoming UFC Fight Night 188 showdown between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font.