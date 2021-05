‘RHOA’s Riley Burruss grew up learning from her famous mom! She reveals EXCLUSIVELY how she’s always there for her ahead of Bravo’s ‘WWHL’ Mother’s Day special. Riley Burruss, 19, grew up in front of viewers’ eyes on The Real Housewives of Atlanta next to her mom, Kandi Burruss, 44. The two have a close bond, and although Riley is now studying at NYU, her mama is always just a phone call away. “When it comes to life, she knows pretty much anything,” Riley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on May 7. “I call her up to ask her for help with literally anything and she’s always down to help. I definitely think that she’s the best teacher because she has so many different experiences.”