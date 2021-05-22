5 Killer Tips To Get Rid Of Dandelions Without Chemicals

Campfire season is here, and over the weekend I ended up sitting around four different fires. Needless to say, I smelled like a charred log by Sunday night. At one of the fires, my car was parked with the windows down right in line with where the smoke was blowing. I didn't think anything of it, I didn't have anything in my car that would be too affected. I was wrong. Monday morning I put on a face mask to go into work and almost gagged from the intense campfire smell. That mask is going to need washing.