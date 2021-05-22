newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

This tool turns one log into an outdoor grill or firepit

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – Made in Canada of heavy duty eighth-inch thick laser-cut stainless steel, this tool will turn a log into an outdoor firepit or grill in minutes. The Sportes MITI-001 log grill aka Canadian candle requires that you split a log into quarters with an ax and then set the MITI-001 on top to form the grill surface. This unique setup allows the fire to burn the logs from the inside out (see video below). Want one for your next outdoor adventure? Head over to sportes.ca or huckleberry.com where they are about $68 US.

the-gadgeteer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Productivity#Want One#Outdoor Adventure#Stainless Steel#Amazon Video#Sportes#Canadian#Huckleberry Com#Tool#Post Navigation#Surface#Gadgets#Fire#Minimalism#Qualifying Purchases#Followup Comments#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
Related
Electronicscoolmaterial.com

The Upgraded BioLite FirePit+ is Finally Here

More than two decades ago, the founders behind BioLite brought a working prototype of a biomass cookstove that cuts fuel consumption in half and reduces toxic emissions by 90% to market–all while charging modern devices over USB. Since then, BioLite has grown into the tech marvel / alternative energy darling that we’ve all come to know and love through products like the CampStove 2, KettlePot, BaseCamp Pizza Stove, and version one of the BioLite FirePit. Now, the brand is back with an updated and upgraded version of their popular FirePit with the BioLite FirePit+, a wood & charcoal burning fire pit that gives you all the warmth and feel of a normal campfire–without any of the smoke. What’s more, these hyper-efficient flames from the patented airflow technology which radiate heat in all directions are great for grilling/cooking hibachi style and they can be controlled manually or remotely with the Bluetooth app. It’s the perfect blend of the miracle of fire and the ingenuity of modern technology.
Recipesgadgetify.com

Cooksy: Smart Cooking Assistant with Camera, Thermal Sensors

So you would like to cook your food perfectly every time? The Cooksy Kitchen Assistant can help. It comes with visual and thermal sensors to take the guesswork out of the process. It monitors the temperature of your pan and food. It guides you through recipe instructions and alerts you on your phone when your pan is too hot or cool.
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Capital One Is Making Sure Shoppers are Getting the Best Available Deals With This Tool

Just in time to stock up on summer staples, Capital One Shopping is a tool to help users save money. The free feature from Capital One takes the form of an easy browser extension that instantly searches for online coupons, better prices and rewards. Whether you’re shopping for the latest releases or finally purchasing a grail that’s been in your cart, Capital One Shopping makes finding the best avaliable price a seamless experience.
Food & DrinksApartment Therapy

Ask Maxwell: My Big & Small Best Grill Setup Tips for Outdoor Season

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Welcome back to One Good Thing… outdoors this week! This week, Hands and I are venturing outdoors, and I’ve got my favorite new Peaches suit (a birthday present because I’m a fan) on to show off some of my favorite grilling discoveries. I’m a big outdoor chef and I only have ever used charcoal, so this is a super accessible primer with a few basic tips for a large party or a very small one.
Electronicshiconsumption.com

BioLite Improves Its Smokeless FirePit With A Bigger Battery & Longer Burn Times

The BioLite FirePit is one of the most ingenious pieces of camping gear in existence. The portable fire pit works with both wood and charcoal, it has a system of 51 air jets that precisely stoke your flame for superior combustion, and it utilizes a USB-rechargeable battery to power a fan that virtually eliminates smoke. You’d think it couldn’t possibly get any better, but it just did with the brand new FirePit+.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Pure Outdoor by Monoprice 22" Charcoal Grill $63.99

Use code PURE20 at checkout for price of 63.99 + free shipping. Monoprice 22 Charcoal Grill, Built-in Wheels, Removable Ash Catcher, Heat Control, 22.5in Grilling Surface - Pure Outdoor Collection. This deal is eligible for 2.50% in Slickdeals Rewards (Cashback) via the Slickdeals Extension. **Note: This section is automatically added...
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Amazon Has This Budget Outdoor Security Camera for Just Over $25

On sale for $27.19 (down from $39.99), this affordable outdoor home security camera from Wansview is a solid “all-around” model that offers real-time streaming protocol, decent picture quality and an intuitive setup process. With an IP 66 Waterproof rating and a decent temperature range of 14 to 140 degrees, this...
ElectronicsNews4Jax.com

These gadgets and tools will take your grill to the next level

Whether it’s gas or charcoal, pellet or electric, if you’re looking to take any grill to the next level, Consumer Reports says there are some good gadgets and tools to take your grill to the next level. Consumer Reports’ grill expert Paul Hope spent the winter checking out a bunch...
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Best Memorial Day Sales: Discounts on Grills, Appliances, Tools, and more

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st. Memorial Day sales are popular for their discounts on mattresses, grills, appliances, apparel, and tools. We've gathered all the best discounts and sales available this season below. Take advantage of these discounts to gear up for your next home improvement project. Top Merchants. Amazon:...
AmazonThe Gadgeteer

This shovel is the multi-tool you need for your next outdoor adventure

NEWS – The Tyger Auto Shovel is a 16-in-1 multi-tool shovel that is constructed of military-grade solid carbon steel and aerospace-grade anodized aluminum tubes. The magic is in the tubes which screw together to create the shovel handle. But that’s not all they do. Each tube is its own tool. In addition to the shovel scoop which also is also a multi-function tool, you get the following features:
Cell Phonesxda-developers

One of the best free file managers for Android turns 10 years old

One of the best things about Android is that there’s an app for pretty much anything you want to do on your phone. And in our forums, there’s a thriving enthusiast scene where people actively find ways to get the most out of their smartphones, no matter how old, new, low-end, or high-end it is. Throughout Android’s history, modding has changed a lot in some regards and mostly hasn’t in others. One of the few apps that have managed to stay relevant despite years of changes in Android is MiXplorer, one of the best free file managers available for Android devices, and it’s turning 10 years old today.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Solo Stove Bonfire Woodburning Stove with Stand $280

Walmart has the Solo Stove Bonfire Stainless Steel Fire Pit / Woodburning Stove with Stand for a low $279.98 Free Shipping. Normally on sale for $350, so you're getting extra $70 off. Unique Fire Pit with Minimalist Outdoor design and included carry bag. Stainless Steel construction with strategic holes for...
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

LinkPro portable laptop stand hub

LinkPro is a new portable laptop stand and herb which provides 11-in-1 features to help increase your productivity and workflow ports include USB-C, USB-C power delivery, HDMI USB 3.23.5 millimetre audio and microphone connections, SD card port, TF port and more. Capable of folding to a compact size the laptop stand can be easily carried wherever you need to go and allows you to tilt your keyboard to the perfect angle. The laptop stand supports devices up to 17.3 inches in size and laptops up to 15 kg in weight.
Food & Drinksgadgetify.com

Toffy Electric Kakigori Shaved Ice Dessert Maker

Kakigori is a Japanese shaved ice dessert flavored with syrup and a sweetener. The Toffy Electric Kakigori Machine lets you easily make it at home. It makes fluffy shaved ice desserts in a couple of minutes. You can activate the machine with one button. You may also want to see:
Electronicstechbargains.com

Whousewe 108 LED IP65 Solar Landscape Spotlights (2-Pack) $16.99

Amazon has the Whousewe 108 LED IP65 Solar Landscape Spotlights (2-Pack) for a low $16.99 Free Shipping after $4 clip-on coupon on product page and Coupon Code: "GLVZVBTN" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $28.99 so you are saving 41% off retail price. 4 brightness modes. Dim bright(12hrs)/Medium bright (8hrs)/High...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Best Buy: Kano Kids Laptop Tablet ONLY $149.99 Shipped (Reg $300)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Best Buy: Kano Kids Laptop Tablet ONLY $149.99 Shipped (Reg $300) Best Buy has Kano Kids Laptop Tablet for ONLY $149.99 (Reg $300) with free shipping. A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer....