This tool turns one log into an outdoor grill or firepit
NEWS – Made in Canada of heavy duty eighth-inch thick laser-cut stainless steel, this tool will turn a log into an outdoor firepit or grill in minutes. The Sportes MITI-001 log grill aka Canadian candle requires that you split a log into quarters with an ax and then set the MITI-001 on top to form the grill surface. This unique setup allows the fire to burn the logs from the inside out (see video below). Want one for your next outdoor adventure? Head over to sportes.ca or huckleberry.com where they are about $68 US.the-gadgeteer.com