This tool turns one log into an outdoor grill or firepit

More than two decades ago, the founders behind BioLite brought a working prototype of a biomass cookstove that cuts fuel consumption in half and reduces toxic emissions by 90% to market–all while charging modern devices over USB. Since then, BioLite has grown into the tech marvel / alternative energy darling that we’ve all come to know and love through products like the CampStove 2, KettlePot, BaseCamp Pizza Stove, and version one of the BioLite FirePit. Now, the brand is back with an updated and upgraded version of their popular FirePit with the BioLite FirePit+, a wood & charcoal burning fire pit that gives you all the warmth and feel of a normal campfire–without any of the smoke. What’s more, these hyper-efficient flames from the patented airflow technology which radiate heat in all directions are great for grilling/cooking hibachi style and they can be controlled manually or remotely with the Bluetooth app. It’s the perfect blend of the miracle of fire and the ingenuity of modern technology.