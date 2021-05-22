newsbreak-logo
Beachwood, OH

Subway in Beachwood Cited with 8 Health Code Violations

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
Beachwood, OH

Subway at 24175 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Subway received a total of 8 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Cuyahoga County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(A)(1)
Critical Repeat No person in charge present in food facility during inspection.

3717-1-02.4(B)(1)
Critical Repeat PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

3717-1-02.4(C)(15)
Critical Repeat Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

3717-1-02.4(C)(17)
Repeat No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(b)
Critical Repeat TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (turkey, salami, and ham holding between 51 and 54 degrees - items will be used within 4 hours).

3717-1-02.3(C)
Repeat Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (hair under visor shall be covered)

3701-21-25(I)
Repeat FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

3701-21-22
Repeat Food choking standards not readily accessible in FSO.

We reviewed this facility's inspections as far back as 2015. This inspection, as well as two previous, is the worst on their entire record. Up until that time, this facility had very minor (if any) violations.

How do you feel? What do you think?

