Virginia State

40+ more COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 40 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reports a total of 55,820 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged, an increase from 55,778 (+42) patients since Friday's update.

Hospitalizations have decreased in Virginia over the last 24 hours.

There are currently 561 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 619 (-58) Friday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 453 (-38) of those patients have COVID-19 while 108 (-20) have tests pending.

Additionally, 25% (down from 27% yesterday) of the state's ventilators are being used, according to the healthcare association.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category, which is updated daily, shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

VHHA

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

