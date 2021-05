Disney+ subscribers in the UK are about to get a major influx of content on the streaming service as Deadline reports that the "Fox channel" across the pond is being shuttered after 17 years. The closure of the channel will see all of its programming move to the Disney+ streaming service, marking yet another indicator that The Walt Disney Company has their primary focus set on growing their streaming platforms. This announcement means that all the Fox channel programming will appear under the "Star" vertical on Disney+ in the UK, for Disney+ subscribers in the US there's little to be excited about here.