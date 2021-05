Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the best skincare for your face can be a long and exhausting journey, especially if you’re not equipped with an on-call dermatologist. I’ve heard people recount spending nearly a house’s down payment in search of a potion that dispenses with wrinkles, acne, and large pores. As tempting as it is to believe that the more money you spend on a product, the more effective it’ll be, that’s definitely not always the case. Take Kate Blanc’s $10 jojoba oil — it’s so good, shoppers have named it “magic sauce” for scores of skin concerns.