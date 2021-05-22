The Trena Belsito Worthington Home Is a Legacy in Olympia Women’s History
While a house can tell the story of those who lived in inside, it can also contain the story of the builder’s motivation. The Georgian style brick home at 408 27th Avenue in East Olympia tells the story of an incredibly ambitious woman who dreamed of its creation from floorplans to chandeliers. Trena Belsito Worthington, native Olympian, attorney and homebuilder, leaves behind a legacy and inspiration in her historical register homes. The 27th Avenue, Wildwood neighborhood home is the third among her homes to be given historic recognition and was added to the Olympia Heritage Register in 2016.www.thurstontalk.com