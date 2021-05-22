newsbreak-logo
Economy

Here Are The Cruise Lines Actually Operating Right Now

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many cruise lines announcing start ups this spring and summer, a number of lines are already back in service. Here's the latest:. Royal Caribbean was one of the first major cruise lines to resume service, with sailings in Asia. The Quantum of the Seas has been sailing from Singapore since December and is slated to continue to offer short cruises to local residents until October.

Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

High Time for Expedition Cruising

The announcement of the vaccination program in the U.S. greatly coincided with the wave season, which led to a good start of 2021 for expedition cruise lines, said President of ExpeditionTrips travel specialist Ashton Palmer, according to 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News. “The first part of the...
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Holland America Cruise Ship Extends 2021 Mediterranean Season

Holland America Line’s Eurodam vessel will extend the cruise line’s Mediterranean season and assume the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam in the region. She will sail 12-day voyages as Holland America begins to restart operations and the cruise industry starts to make its comeback. Eurodam to Assume Westerdam Sailings. Once...
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

MSC Cruises’ New Ship Will Have the Longest Slide at Sea

MSC Cruises’ first World Class cruise ship, MSC Europa, will have the longest dry slide at sea when the vessel debuts in 2022. MSC Europa will be one of the largest cruise ships at sea after the Oasis class from Royal Caribbean. The cruise ship will be 200,000 gross tons in size and will be one of the most technologically and environmentally advanced LNG-powered ships.
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Caribbean Poised for Quick Cruise Recovery

The Caribbean may be the cruise market coming back in the strongest and quickest manner, backed up by the North American source market wanting to stay close to home, according to data presented in the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. The Caribbean commanded an average of 38.9 percent of...
Economythetravelmagazine.net

A New British Cruise Company Takes to the Sea: Ambassador Cruise Line

A new British cruise company is raising the Union Jack flag in a major signal that cruising really is back. Ambassador Cruise Line will sail from its home port of Tilbury, on the Thames, reaching everywhere from Norway’s fjords to the sun of Cuba and the Canaries. Ambassador is led...
Spainseatrade-cruise.com

Viking adds a third cruise ship and itinerary from Malta

Viking Star will now join sister ships Viking Venus and Viking Sea there and will sail a new 11-day itinerary, 'Malta & the Western Mediterranean.'. This gives travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 three options for sailing the Mediterranean with Viking between July and early October. Itinerary details. Passengers on the...
WorldTravel Weekly

Northern embarkation ports make cruises ‘accessible’

MSC Cruises’ UK boss says the decision to add northern embarkation ports later in MSC Virtuosa’s debut season makes cruise “more accessible” to areas of the country outside Southampton. The line’s flagship is currently on its maiden voyage from Southampton along the south coast but will call at northern ports...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Norwegian Cruise Line plans summer cruises from U.S.

NEW YORK - Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Monday it plans to restart cruises from the United States. The company says it expects its U.S. voyages will resume this summer with cruises from Seattle to Alaska on Norwegian Bliss. The sailings will officially begin on August 7, 2021. The cruise...
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Here Are the Cruise Lines Resuming Service in Europe

A number of cruise lines are already back in service in Europe with more to follow in the coming weeks and months. Homeport: Las Palmas (Canaries) until late June/Palma de Mallorca (Spain) from July 3. Itinerary: Canaries (until June) and Mediterranean (starting in July) Vaccination required? No. Ship: AIDAsol. Capacity...
Worldcruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Virtuosa Departs on Her Second Sailing

The new MSC Virtuosa has departed in Southampton on her second-ever sailing with guests. “I'm still emotional: we have successfully completed our very first cruise out of the UK. And people have had the time of their lives, according to what I've seen on social media. They genuinely seem happy. And, more importantly, they felt safe at all times,” MSC’s Managing Director for UK and Ireland, Antonio Paradiso, said from the ship.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line to resume US sailing in August

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed it expects to resume cruise operations from the United States from August 7th. The line is hoping to offer week-long voyages from Seattle to Alaska, one of the top cruise destinations among its guests. The news follows the temporary waiver of the Passenger Vessel Services...
IndustryPosted by
AFP

Major cruise lines to restart voyages for vaccinated passengers

Three giants of the cruise industry will return to the seas within weeks, with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Monday becoming the latest to announce its US ships will set sail starting in early August. After a year of crippling losses, Carnival and Royal Caribbean said late last week their first post-pandemic cruises will set sail in July, after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month gave the green light to allow trips with passengers and crew who received Covid-19 vaccinations. "We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the US. We are so proud to be sailing for the first time in over a year from our special homeport of Seattle to the breathtaking state of Alaska," Harry Sommer, chief of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. Cruise operations were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a "no sail order" to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Several ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.
Galveston, TXbunkerspot.com

GLOBAL: Carnival cruise line brands set to resume operations this summer

Carnival Corporation has announced that seven of its cruise lines are planning to resume operations this summer, sailing from ports in Europe and the Caribbean. In addition, Carnival Corporation said that it is continuing to work with authorities to resume sailing in the US, while its Carnival Cruise Line brand has announced possible US restart plans and hopes to begin operating sailings in July on three ships from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas. The company said it was also ‘hopeful’ that cruises will be allowed to sail to Alaska for part of the summer.
Economycruisefever.net

Two Cruise Lines Christen New Cruise Ships

New cruise ships were christened over the past couple days when two cruise lines, P&O Cruises and Viking, officially named new vessels. Britain’s largest and most environmentally-friendly cruise ship, P&O Cruises Iona, was officially named in a very contemporary ceremony with a record-breaking virtual audience. Iona, powered by liquefied natural...
Economytravelweekly.com

No U.S. cruises operating? Not so, says American Cruise Lines

Although there is widespread belief that cruise departures from U.S. ports are forbidden, there are quite a few small-ship operators eager to change that narrative. Chief among them is American Cruise Lines (ACL), which is the first cruise line to resume ocean cruises domestically in the past year. The line...
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

Cruise Line Resumes Cruises on Second Ship

Costa Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise lines, has resumed cruises on a second cruise ship. Costa Luminosa returned to service this weekend when the cruise ship departed from Trieste, Italy on May 16 for cruises to Greece. The cruise line has plans to have four ships back in service by the summer.
Travelcruisehive.com

Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension on US Operations

Even though the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its Conditional Sailing Order (CSO), Disney Cruise Line has still decided to extend its suspension on US departures through July 2021. Not all is lost, as the cruise line is still set to begin UK domestic...
Posted by
Shore News Network

Carnival Cruise Line hoping for July restart for U.S. cruises

Carnival Cruise Line today notified its guests and travel advisor partners of cancellations for additional sailings as it works toward plans for a possible July restart in the U.S. on select ships. Carnival hopes to begin operating sailings on three ships from Florida and Texas, including Carnival Vista and Carnival...