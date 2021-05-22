Strong To Severe Storms Possible During Summerlike Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The threat of strong to severe storms have increased for the northwestern corner of the NBC15 viewing area. Parts of Adams, Crawford, Juneau, Richland, and Vernon Co. are now under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather, which is 2 out of 5 on our severe weather scale. The rest of the area is still under a MARGINAL threat of severe, which is the lowest threat level. Even though the threat level has increased, the overall threat of severe weather late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening will likely remain low. The strongest storms that develop could be capable of strong to damaging wind gusts and hail. Secondary threats could be lightning and locally heavy rainfall.