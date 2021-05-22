newsbreak-logo
Environment

Strong To Severe Storms Possible During Summerlike Weekend

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe calendar may say it's late May, but conditions will feel much more like the end of July this weekend. Temperatures will top out at around the 90-degree mark both days, with high humidity, and there will be multiple chances for isolated, spotty storms, some of which could be severe.

