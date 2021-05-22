newsbreak-logo
Mom arrested after 4-year-old girl’s remains found in their Charlotte home, cops say

By Joe Marusak
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

Police found what they believe to be the remains of a 4-year-old girl in her Charlotte home and arrested her 31-year-old mother. Officers went to the home in the 3700 block of Braden Drive in north Charlotte on Friday after learning the girl hadn’t been seen in several months, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

