newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children mental health cases increase from the pandemic

By Veronika Vernachio
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpAuq_0a7xPXZ200

Over the past year, the Apalachee Center says they've seen a 20-percent increase in children struggling with a mental illness from the pandemic.

With school going online, people working mask and social distance.

"We all have had a lot of changes over the last year and half," Department of Children and Family Services Emily Pritchard.

She said those changes became a tough reality for kids.

"Our kids are going into school and then out or having to spend time quarantining away from their friends so they might not be able to participate and have that peer support that they've had previously," Pritchard said.

President and CEO of Apalachee Center Jay Reeve said this caused increases in depression, anxiety and behavioral issues, admitting many kids to the Apalachee center's B.E.A.C.H unit, which stands for Behavioral Excellence in Children Health.

"It's a children acute patient psychiatric which serves ages 6-18," Reeve said.

He said the program was first established in 2018 because the need increased for children psychiatric care.

From 2017-2019, Reeve said there was a 17 percent climb in cases each year, but in 2020 it was even higher at 20 percent.

"One of the big things we've seen is with the virtual school," Reeve said. "I think one of the things that folks didn't necessarily anticipate with that move was the level of structure that school provides most kids, parents can't do that on a 24-hour bases."

The pandemic also added more stress for parents, increasing the Department of Children and Family Services child abuses cases to more than double.

"These kids are really dealing with the aftermath of what their parents are going through as well," Jamie Adleta, director of the children's psychiatric unit at Apalachee Center, said.

Reeve said the B.E.A.C.H unit helped 555 kids in just the past year alone.

"If your kid broke a bone or had issues with their blood pressure or diabetes, you would not hesitate to take them to the hospital," Adleta said. "If they're struggling with anxiety, depression or any other mental illness, that's why we're here."

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Pandemic#Depression#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Services#Child Health#Psychiatric Illness#The Apalachee Center#B E A C H#Psychiatric Care#Parents#People#School#Unit#Structure#Social Distance#Mask
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
San Juan County, NMDurango Herald

Physicians share tips for identifying mental health issues in children

FARMINGTON – May is Mental Health Awareness month, and this year pediatric physicians are weighing in on the importance of youth mental health. The goal of the month is to “raise awareness about the importance of positive mental health, break the stigma of seeking help for mental health and inform people about the resources available in the community,” according to a news release from San Juan County, New Mexico.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Mental health support group for COVID pandemic forms

BERKS, Pa. | For some, the psychological effects of COVID-19 outweigh the virus itself. Now, one area health network is starting a support group in an effort to break the stigma surrounding mental health. "It is more common than you know to deal with symptoms of anxiety and depression and...
Austin, MNKAAL-TV

The perspective of mental health from police

(ABC 6 NEWS) - It is Mental Health Awareness Month and National Police Week. Austin's police chief is sharing what officers go through every day when responding to calls and how mental health impacts the department. Mental health is something that impacts all of us and the Austin Police Department...
Kidsstettlerindependent.com

Experts divided on urgency to vaccinate teens from COVID-19 before September

Heather Costley was thrilled to hear her 12-year-old son would soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, giving the Nova Scotia mother hope that a return to normalcy isn’t as far off as she initially believed. While Costley doesn’t expect Koen’s life to change drastically once he’s vaccinated, she says...
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
KidsPosted by
9&10 News

State Urges Parents to Vaccinate 12-15 Year Old Children

The Pfizer vaccine is now available to children ages 12-15, and local health departments are opening up appointments and walk-ins to that age group. Meanwhile the state is urging parents to get the vaccine for all kids ages 12 and up. The past year has been rough on all of...
Rochester, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Asm. Bronson on his bill to increase number of mental health professionals

A bill sponsored by two Rochester lawmakers, Assemblyman Harry Bronson and Senator Samra Brouk, will address the shortage of mental health professionals during a time when the need for mental health services is very high. A6008/S5301 would require clinical experience for certain mental health practitioners in order to make diagnoses...
Mental Healthcapecod.com

Mental Health Month Studies Reveal Increase in Public Anxiety

HYANNIS – May is Mental Health Month, which has brought focus to an increased anxiety throughout the population of the United States. Mental Health America has released a toolkit to help combat these feelings of stress and pressure, which they have called “Tools 2 Thrive”. Many Americans, despite being happy...
KidsNBC Washington

Children's Hospital Starts Vaccinating Kids Ages 12 to 15

Almost 17 million children nationwide qualify for the Pfizer vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fourteen-year-old Hector Knox was the first person to get vaccinated Thursday morning at Children’s National Hospital in D.C. For Hector, it's a shot of hope knowing he'll soon have the same level of protection as adults in the fight against COVID-19.
Mental Healthhngnews.com

Office of Children's Mental Health focuses on strengthening connections

Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall announces the publication of a new fact sheet, Strengthening Social Connections and Relationships, and details what our communities, schools, parents, and policymakers can do to make a difference. Highlights:. Symptoms of emotional distress feel and look different for every youth. Having strong,...
Mental Healthpncguam.com

GBHWC wants to erase stigma of seeking help for mental health

May is Mental Health and Wellness Month. Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center director Therese Arriola told PNC about how they hope to overcome the stigma around seeking help. The theme for this year’s Mental Health and Wellness Month is “Seeing Through Stigma.”. Arriola said that there has long been...
Mental HealthKPVI Newschannel 6

People still suffering from pandemic-related anxiety and depression

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Millions of Americans struggle with mental health issues in any given year. But at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers increased dramatically. Behavioral and suicide hotlines saw a much higher number of calls. People were anxious about the future, many were unable to pay their...
Mental Healthfirehouse.com

How COVID Became a Threat to Firefighters' Mental Health

Editor's note: Find Firehouse.com's complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here. With the increase in industry suicides in the past few decades, monitoring the mental health of firefighters and EMS workers has become a focus for many departments. Fire service and health officials have seen post-traumatic stress disorder and other...
Mental Healthedsource.org

Newsom proposes major funding increase for student mental health services

After a year marked by anxiety and isolation for many young people, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a windfall for youth mental health services in California on Friday. In his updates to his proposed 2021-22 budget, Newsom increased funding for school and community counseling programs that will make therapy and other mental health services available to every Californian under age 26, he said.