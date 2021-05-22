newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, OR

Renovated kitchen expands St. Alice Catholic Church's fellowship

Register-Guard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, the Rev. Mark Bentz and the members of St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield realized they had a big problem. “We were in a crisis both financially and spiritually,” said Bentz, who has served as pastor at St. Alice since 2016. Membership was down, the parish was...

www.registerguard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
Springfield, OR
Society
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
State
Washington State
City
Springfield, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Health#Church Members#Latino#Peacehealth#Community Impact#Aia#Agate Architecture#Llc#Essex Construction#Coronavirus News#Twitter Chrispietsch#Table Fellowship#Kitchen#Pastor#Community Members#The Rev#Meals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Register-Guard

Local groups join forces to tackle hunger as problem grows during the pandemic

To provide our community with important public health information, The Register-Guard is making this content free to read. To support important local journalism such as this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Food insecurity always has been a problem in Lane County and the pandemic has not made it any...
southsoundbiz.com

Columbia Bank Provides $75K in Grants To Three Northwest Affordable Housing Organizations

Columbia Bank, through its annual Warm Homes grant campaign, is providing three, one-time $25,000 grants for organizations in three states, including Washington, that are working toward affordable housing solutions, the Tacoma-based bank has announced. This year, The Coffee Oasis represents the Puget Sound region. Jesse Tree in Boise, Idaho, and...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
KVAL

Churches in Lane County start to relax mask restrictions at Sunday services

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It was the first Sunday since the big change in mask guidance from the CDC, and local churches are already making changes. "We're gonna take the guidance of the CDC and Governor Kate Brown right now, and for those that have been fully vaccinated were not requiring them to wear a mask," said Ryan Green, the lead pastor at City First Church.
lcctorch.com

The Voice of a River

The Willamette Riverkeepers recently kicked off a six-week campaign called “Spring For Your River Clean up,” which began the weekend of April 24 and will conclude June 6. Spring For Your River Clean up is a call to action for locals to volunteer and help maintain the integrity of the Willamette River. Volunteers will be collecting trash, debris and clearing abandoned campsites sites along the entire 187-mile river. There are various cleaning party locations that can be found on the official Willamette Riverkeeper website.
historynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
enewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
nbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Posted by
Julia Hubbel, Walkabout Saga, Horizon Huntress

The Goldilocks Bird Bath, and Adventures in my Back Yard

It started when a large, ceramic Mexican bowl of mine didn't sell at Fine Consign. Instead of storing it for the summer and putting it back on sale this fall, I decided to turn it into a bird bath. Eugene's summer last year was a dry one, three solid months of no rain. Without a stream running through or near my property, I thought that setting out water would be a kindness for the animals (it is) and it might also draw more birds.
uoregon.edu

UO leaders prep for mostly on-campus operations by Sept. 13

The University of Oregon is ramping up preparations for fall term, when campus will return to mostly in-person instruction and activities. Working with the offices of Human Resources and Safety and Risk Services, deans, vice presidents and other leaders have begun evaluating their operational needs to develop plans to return to more typical operations.
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Saturday, May 15: Parks levy, hospital staffers and zero-sum politics

I voted for the 2018 Eugene Parks Bond because I realized the importance of the projects identified in that measure in making our parks safer, cleaner and more accessible. But I also voted for the measure because I trusted in the integrity and professionalism of the staff of the Parks and Open Space Division to spend taxpayer money wisely. From what I have observed in our parks around town and from what I read The Register-Guard, I know I made the right choice.
klcc.org

Oregon Asian Celebration Gets New Date, Venue, And Partner

After elevated COVID-19 risk levels across Lane County postponed it this month, the Oregon Asian Celebration will now be held jointly with another decades-old event in July. In keeping with this year’s theme of “Strength in Unity: Year of the Ox”, the Oregon Asian Celebration will take place in Alton Baker Park on July 31st, alongside the Obon and Taiko Drumming Festival.
kezi.com

White Bird Dental Clinic hosts walk-in vaccination clinic

EUGENE, Ore. -- The White Bird Dental Clinic hosted a walk-in vaccination event where they offered the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday morning. The clinic was part of an effort to reach underserved community members and get them vaccinated, according to nursing supervisor, Steve Oppenheimer. KEZI asked Oppenheimer if...
kezi.com

Eugene Saturday Market to keep COVID-19 regulations in place for now

EUGENE, Ore. --- Even though the CDC announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most places, strict safety protocols are still enforced in places like the Eugene Satruday Market. Saturday Market staff said those protocols will be in place for at least the...
KCBY

Can Do! Donate at Fred Meyer in Springfield, Guaranty in Junction City, or online

EUGENE, Ore. - The 2021 Can Do! Food Drive is here - and this year, we're taking the donation drive on the road to help more people across Western Oregon. Until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, you can donate in person at the Fred Meyer on Q Street in Springfield and at Guaranty on Highway 99N in Junction City. Please wear a mask and maintain physical distance if you donate in person.