Research published in Science Advances first examined reproducibility in psychology, economics, and articles in Nature/Science. Many would argue that psychology is too soft a science, and economics is too dismal (?), but can we agree that the last category should routinely report reproducible research? I will focus on those findings when possible. Papers in Nature and Science were the most frequently reproducible; 62% of 21 studies, although the effect size was reduced by about 25%, the results were still in the “right direction.”