Five Historic French Opens (And Why The 2021 Edition Will Be Historic Too)

Martin Keady, our resident tennis historian, looks back at five of the most memorable French Opens and explains why the 2021 edition should also be unforgettable. After a European clay-court season that has been doubly enjoyable following the rescheduling or cancellation of most clay-court events last year, the stage is set for the second Major of the year – the French Open. And there is every chance that this year’s tournament will become one of the most historic in the 130 years since the French Championships (as it was called before the Open era) was first played. Either Rafael Nadal will win his 14th French Open title and in the process set a new record of 21 for total Majors won by a man (breaking the tie that he is currently in with Roger Federer) or, after nearly a decade and a half of dominance by the great Spaniard, someone will finally break his stranglehold on Roland Garros.