newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Five Historic French Opens (And Why The 2021 Edition Will Be Historic Too)

By Martin Keady
lastwordonsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Keady, our resident tennis historian, looks back at five of the most memorable French Opens and explains why the 2021 edition should also be unforgettable. After a European clay-court season that has been doubly enjoyable following the rescheduling or cancellation of most clay-court events last year, the stage is set for the second Major of the year – the French Open. And there is every chance that this year’s tournament will become one of the most historic in the 130 years since the French Championships (as it was called before the Open era) was first played. Either Rafael Nadal will win his 14th French Open title and in the process set a new record of 21 for total Majors won by a man (breaking the tie that he is currently in with Roger Federer) or, after nearly a decade and a half of dominance by the great Spaniard, someone will finally break his stranglehold on Roland Garros.

lastwordonsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Mats Wilander
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Us Open#Tennis Tournament#British History#Paris#World History#France#European#Major Of#Spaniard#Italian#Greek#Australian#Frenchman#Monte Carlo Champion#French Tennis#British Tennis#Rome#Barcelona#Lyon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Rafael Nadal Married His Teenage Sweetheart

Tennis star Rafael Nadal likes to keep the attention focused on his craft. He’s all about preparing to win the Madrid Open, Australian Open, French Open, U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. He needs to be at his best against the likes of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios, Dominic Thiem, and rising Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz if he wants to add to his 20 Grand Slam titles.
Tennistennis.com

POLL: How far will Suarez Navarro go at Roland Garros?

The end of 2020 saw Carla Suarez Navarro's life change forever; in September, the former world No. 6 was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Thankfully, in late April, Suarez Navarro hared on Twitter that after 8 months of chemotherapy, she was has won her match with the disease. Previously announcing her...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'That is the main issue, more than about the preparations'

At Barcelona 2016, Rafael Nadal survived a tough challenge from two-time defending champion Kei Nishikori to win 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and four minutes, clinching his ninth crown in one of his favorite events! It was the 49th ATP title on clay for the great Spaniard, equaling Guillermo Vilas' record and looking good to pass the Argentine on the remainder of the clay tour that spring.
Tenniswtatennis.com

Andreescu enters Strasbourg ahead of Roland Garros

World No.6 Bianca Andreescu has entered the Internationaux de Strasbourg, a WTA 250 event that begins on May 23rd. Andreescu joins a strong field that includes French No.1 Caroline Garcia, 2020 runner-up Elena Rybakina, and American teenager Coco Gauff. The 2019 US Open champion, who powered her way to the...
Tennistennis.com

WTA Rome Preview: Can Halep restore order ahead of Roland Garros?

The WTA is chock full of talent these days; the challenge is getting it together in one place. For the first time since the Australian Open, all of the tour’s marquee names—Ashleigh, Aryna, Naomi, Serena, Simona, Bianca, Garbiñe, and more—will gather in Rome for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where they’ll make their last-minute preparations for the season’s second Slam, at Roland Garros.
Tennistucsonpost.com

Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind

Andy Murray will head to the Rome Masters next week and practice with world number one and long-time rival Novak Djokovic as he once again attempts to reignite his injury-stalled career. The three-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since suffering groin pain ahead of the Miami Open...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'The goal before Roland Garros is...'

Alexander Zverev went to the Manolo Santana Stadium against Rafael Nadal and survived to tell the tale. The German advanced to the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open this Friday with one of the biggest victories of his career, after beating the Mallorcan 6-4, 6-4 and running as a candidate to regain the crown at the Caja Mágica.
Tennistennis.com

The Rally: Sliding into the clay swing as Roland Garros looms

With Madrid just finished and Rome just starting, this seems like a good moment to take stock of what we’ve seen so far during the clay season. I’ll begin by noting that, for me, one of the highlights of Madrid is seeing the camera linger on a face in the crowd, knowing it’s someone famous—usually a footballer—and yet having no idea who it is. For some reason I find this liberating. Maybe it’s because I’m not forced to have an opinion one way or another on this person, the way we are with our own celebrities in the States.
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Official 2021 Roland Garros merch: T-shirts, racquets, bags, and towels

As the pro tours work their way towards the red clay of Paris, shop all the great new items that will complement your Roland Garros experience. From limited-edition Wilson racquets, to new T-shirts, towels and bags, it’s time to slide into the claycourt Grand Slam!. Find the new French Open...