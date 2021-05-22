newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

Practical Farmers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Iowa Farmers and operators hire workers for the summer, a nonprofit connects them with aspiring ‘ag’ professionals who could represent the industry’s future labor force. For nearly a decade, the group Practical Farmers of Iowa has carried out its Labor-4-Learning initiative, where participating farms provide on-site training for anyone looking to break into the field. The group’s Celize Christy says the program is an opportunity to attract would-be farmers who want to learn environmentally sound practices from their mentors.

