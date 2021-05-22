Practical Farmers

I am not an easy person to work with, and I’ve never said or thought otherwise. When it comes to my cows, I am fierce — behind the laissez-faire attitude I sport while in the barn is a mind that’s constantly observing and assessing. I’ll admit, when calves or cows get sick, I hide. Or maybe I run. We’ve all been through that round of viral pneumonia and felt the hopelessness, right? You’ll lose some calves and save others, but it feels . . . hopeless. I don’t run far; it’s more that I don’t want to be around other people. I blame myself. And when things aren’t going the way I want them to, there’s yelling, swearing, tears, and, inevitably, grief. I want to be able to grieve alone with my calves.