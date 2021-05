Marshall County Engineer Paul Geilenfeldt was asked to put together a sharing agreement to bring back to the next Marshall County Board of Supervisors meeting. Seeking more details and clarification on the time he has spent helping Jasper County this year, Geilenfeldt asked to be on the agenda at the regular Tuesday meeting. Geilenfeldt said he was asking the Jasper County human resources director if they had received any applications for the county engineer position. They have 21 people interested in the job, but Geilenfeldt said most of them are not qualified.