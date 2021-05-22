Another Classic Cruise Ship Scrapped

After many years cloaked in secrecy under the Project Leonardo moniker, Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled their latest new cruise ship Norwegian Prima. After almost a decade of building their Breakaway and Breakaway Plus class ships, NCL has changed course and decided to go smaller with their new Prima Class ships. While smaller in size, Prima class ships are all about the wide-open spaces. Ocean Boulevard, located on Deck 8, features the Oceanwalk glass bridge, swim to the horizon in one of two infinity pools and watch the world go by at Infinity Beach, warm up on cool nights with friends around the firepit at the Indulge Outdoor Lounge, go all-in on some amazing food options at the Indulge Food Hall or enjoy dining with a view from one of the Ocean Boulevard seaside restaurants.