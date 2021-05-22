newsbreak-logo
Another Classic Cruise Ship Scrapped

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Boudicca from Fred. Olsen Cruise Line has been beached for scrapping in Aliaga. The ship was sold by Fred. Olsen in 2020 and was set to become an accommodation vessel, with those plans apparently falling through. The Boudicca enjoyed a 42-year career that started with Royal Viking Line....

