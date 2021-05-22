Rangers' Brock Holt: Homers in return

To cap off 2020, the Rangers signed nine-year veteran Charlie Culberson. Culberson and Woodward spent two seasons in Los Angeles with the Dodgers organization, including their National League Pennant 2017 season. In late 2017, Culberson became part of the Matt Kemp deal that sent Charlie to Atlanta. Culberson is now in his first season with the Rangers and is becoming that vital veteran figure that young teams turn to. “[The veteran players] are a great example for everybody,” Chris Woodward said. “I talked to those guys personally before we signed them; I knew Charlie.” The Rangers have a couple of these guys like Brock Holt and Kyle Gibson to add with Charlie.