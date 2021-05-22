newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Rangers' Brock Holt: Homers in return

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Astros. Holt was activated off the injured list Friday and immediately added to the starting lineup at third base. If healthy -- Holt's been on the IL twice already in 2021 -- there's a good chance he can get consistent at-bats at the hot corner. Charlie Culberson, who shares third base with Holt, is not quite the fielder that Holt is. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Holt can occupy the strong side of a platoon.

