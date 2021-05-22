newsbreak-logo
Saint Clair County, MO

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-231400- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0048.000000T0000Z-210528T0720Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210520T0922Z.210524T0000Z.210527T0720Z.UU/ 850 PM CDT Sat May 22 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until late Thursday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Polk County in southwestern Missouri South Central St. Clair County in west central Missouri Eastern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT Sunday. * At 423 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich.