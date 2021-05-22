Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-231400- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0048.000000T0000Z-210528T0720Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210520T0922Z.210524T0000Z.210527T0720Z.UU/ 850 PM CDT Sat May 22 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until late Thursday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.